Russian Scientists Create and Test Drug for Prostate Cancer

Researchers from Tomsk Polytechnic University have developed and tested the first Russian compound that can be used for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The initial phase of pilot clinical trials confirmed the tolerability and safety of both the therapeutic and diagnostic drug featuring this new molecule. The study's results have been published in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science.

Notably, according to the World Health Organization, prostate cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed form of cancer globally, with approximately one in eight men expected to receive a diagnosis in their lifetime.

As part of a modern approach to oncology known as theranostics, scientists are creating drugs suitable for both the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. To date, only two theranostic molecules have been developed globally: one for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer and the other for the therapy of neuroendocrine tumors; both are patented and produced abroad.

The first Russian theranostic pair based on a new ligand compound has been proposed by specialists from Tomsk Polytechnic University in collaboration with colleagues from the Tomsk National Research Medical Center and Lomonosov Moscow State University. When combined with various radioactive isotopes, these drugs can provide both diagnostic and therapeutic effects.

"Our radiopharmaceuticals are based on the BQ-PSMA compound, which is a urea derivative with high sensitivity and affinity for PSMA. If we attach the diagnostic technetium-99m to BQ-PSMA, it acts as a 'signal beacon,' indicating the location of cancer cells. Conversely, if we use an isotope with therapeutic properties—lutetium-177—we enable powerful therapeutic effects on tumor cells," explained Roman Zelchan, the project leader and senior researcher at the Center for Oncotheranostics of the Research School of Chemical and Biomedical Technologies at TPU.

PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen) is a unique protein found on the surface of prostate cancer cells. BQ-PSMA effectively detects tumor cells expressing PSMA within the body. The researchers identified and selected the most promising molecules, developed synthesis methods for the ligand, labeled them with isotopes, and secured patents.

"In 2023, the diagnostic radiopharmaceutical with the technetium-99m isotope successfully completed the first phase of pilot clinical trials involving patients at the Tomsk National Research Medical Center’s Oncology Institute. In 2024, the therapeutic molecule containing lutetium-177 also surpassed this milestone. The studies demonstrated the safety, tolerability, and preliminary effectiveness of the therapeutic compound, along with calculated radiation doses," the scientist added.

The development has been detailed in a series of patents and regulatory documents, according to the specialists.

The project leader discussed the team’s plans to conduct direct clinical studies comparing the effectiveness of their radiopharmaceuticals with existing foreign counterparts.