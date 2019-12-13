3.42 RUB
Russia's air defense forces shot down 22 drones flying on Moscow
Russia's air defense forces shot down 22 drones that were flying toward Moscow.
The Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation neutralized 22 drones that were heading for Moscow. This was told by the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin, reports TASS.
"The Defense Ministry's air defense forces in the Ramensky city district repelled the attack of two drones flying towards Moscow. At the site of the falling debris, according to preliminary data, there is no destruction or casualties. The Defense Ministry's air defense forces in Ramenskoye District shot down two more drones flying to Moscow," he wrote in his Telegram channel.
Later, the mayor of the capital reported the destruction of 8 drones over Ramenskoye, Domodedovo and Kolomna, and then the destruction of 10 more UAVs in the urban districts of Ramenskoye and Domodedovo.
Rosaviatsia reported the restriction of operation of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to ensure flight safety.
