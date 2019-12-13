3.41 RUB
3.42 USD
3.56 EUR
SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service reports that Maia Sandu may unleash war in Transnistria
No one can guarantee that Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who has declared the need to develop a plan for a military operation to establish control over Transnistria, will not try to unleash a real war in the region. Such a statement was made by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, it was quoted by RIA Novosti.
The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that Sandu said it was necessary to develop a plan for a military operation to establish control over Transnistria and eliminate the Russian peacekeeping presence in the region.
The European Union, of course, would not be against the emergence of a new crisis point in the zone of Russia's direct interests. But Brussels is not ready for this yet. And the EU border is close by - it is dangerous. But no one can guarantee that the Moldovan President will not really try to unleash a real war in the region.
The situation in Moldova raises questions from observers, the press bureau added.
“Many observers are wondering - how long will the Moldovan people, among whom, incidentally, there are many who went through or remember well the fighting on the Dniester in 1992, tolerate the experiments on themselves conducted by Romanian citizen Sandu?” - notes the Foreign Intelligence Service.
President
All
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
“I think a dozen so far.” Lukashenko on how many “Oreshnik” complexes will be delivered to Belarus
Lukashenko on the EAEU summit: Debates were very serious - from wages to oil and gas
Lukashenko to announce goals of the Belarusian presidency in EAEU in 2025
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All