No one can guarantee that Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who has declared the need to develop a plan for a military operation to establish control over Transnistria, will not try to unleash a real war in the region. Such a statement was made by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, it was quoted by RIA Novosti.

The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that Sandu said it was necessary to develop a plan for a military operation to establish control over Transnistria and eliminate the Russian peacekeeping presence in the region.

The European Union, of course, would not be against the emergence of a new crisis point in the zone of Russia's direct interests. But Brussels is not ready for this yet. And the EU border is close by - it is dangerous. But no one can guarantee that the Moldovan President will not really try to unleash a real war in the region.

The situation in Moldova raises questions from observers, the press bureau added.