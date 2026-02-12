Despite Belarus's officially peaceful rhetoric, the West continues to openly threaten both our country and our ally, Russia. The NATO Secretary General promised Moscow a "devastating" response from the alliance if it blocks the Suwalki Gap. "NATO is well prepared to respond to any threat and continues to strengthen its eastern flank," the NATO Secretary General stated.

"NATO regularly exercises a wide range of scenarios, using up-to-date intelligence and realistic assessments of our capabilities. I can assure you: NATO is well prepared to respond to any threat to the alliance. Our response will be devastating. That is why we are strengthening our eastern flank, so that no one even considers attacking this defensive alliance."