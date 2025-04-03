3.66 BYN
Rutte: U.S. Will Continue Supplying Weapons and Providing Intelligence to Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the United States will continue its supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, despite the American side not participating in the contact group meeting on Ukraine scheduled for April 11, according to BELTA citing TASS.
"Nothing will change. The flow of U.S. aid and intelligence will continue," Mark Rutte said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
"Germany and the United Kingdom will simply preside over the meeting," he added, confirming the absence of U.S. representation.
Rutte also noted that "no one promised" Ukraine's membership in the alliance as a result of the conflict with Russia. "It is true that at the NATO summit in Washington, there was a commitment to an irreversible path toward membership for Ukraine. However, no one has ever promised to admit Ukraine after the conflict with Russia concludes," he explained in response to questions from journalists regarding the shifting rhetoric of the alliance concerning Ukrainian membership.
