Rutte: U.S. Will Continue Supplying Weapons and Providing Intelligence to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the United States will continue its supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, despite the American side not participating in the contact group meeting on Ukraine scheduled for April 11, according to BELTA citing TASS.

"Nothing will change. The flow of U.S. aid and intelligence will continue," Mark Rutte said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"Germany and the United Kingdom will simply preside over the meeting," he added, confirming the absence of U.S. representation.