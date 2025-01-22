Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Dubinsky, who is held in the Ukrainian detention center on charges of state treason, said that he handed over to the UN evidence of the existence of a concentration camp at the headquarters of the SBU. This is informed by RIA Novosti.

Dubinsky on November 14 last year reported that the SBU headquarters in Kiev includes a concentration camp for extrajudicial interrogation and torture, through which more than 300 people passed between February and November 2022.