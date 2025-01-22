Weather in Belarus
Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Dubinsky, who is held in the Ukrainian detention center on charges of state treason, said that he handed over to the UN evidence of the existence of a concentration camp at the headquarters of the SBU. This is informed by RIA Novosti.
Dubinsky on November 14 last year reported that the SBU headquarters in Kiev includes a concentration camp for extrajudicial interrogation and torture, through which more than 300 people passed between February and November 2022.
“I sent evidence on the existence of a network of secret prisons and concentration camps of the SBU, in which torture was used and murders of dissenters from the Zelensky regime were carried out, to the chairman and all members of the UN Security Council,” Dubinsky wrote in his Telegram channel.