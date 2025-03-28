Scientists Discover New Species of Giant Trees in Mountainous Tropical Forests of Tanzania

An international group of botanists has uncovered a new species of giant long-lived trees, estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old, in the mountainous tropical forests of Tanzania. This information was reported by BELTA, citing "MIR24."

The tree, named Tessmannia princeps (from Latin meaning "the most outstanding"), was first observed in 2019 within the Uluti Village and Boma la Mzinga forest reserves. Its distinguishing features include a height that surpasses neighboring species, an immense trunk, and white flowers with yellow tips.

Recently, scientists returned to the site where this remarkable tree was spotted and discovered around 100 specimens, one of which had fallen due to natural causes. This allowed them to collect wood samples for testing. Upon examining one centimeter of wood extracted from its core, the researchers counted 12 to 15 rings. Typically, trees form rings at a rate of one per year, suggesting that it takes the tree up to 15 years to add just one centimeter to its circumference. "This leads us to estimate that the age of the largest trees is around 2,000 to 3,000 years," noted one of the botanists.

Researchers point out that this species is quite vulnerable due to its extremely slow growth, limited range (confined to the Udzungwa Mountains and the Mngongo Valley), and small population size. However, the area in which they thrive is designated as a national park, providing protection against logging.