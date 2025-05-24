Watch onlineTV Programm
Second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Istanbul

The venue for the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine could be Istanbul, according to TASS.

It is reported that Istanbul is considered the most probable location for the upcoming negotiations. It is also noted that the Vatican is unlikely to serve as the meeting place, due to several reasons, including logistical considerations.