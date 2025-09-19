3.64 BYN
Shaman Asks Jury Not to Judge His Intervision Performance
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman) asked the jury not to judge his performance at Intervision, TASS reports.
"Hospitality is an integral part of the soul of the Russian people. And I understand that, according to the laws of hospitality, I have no right to claim victory. I ask the esteemed members of the jury not to judge my performance today," the artist said from the competition stage.