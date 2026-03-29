3.67 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.40 BYN
Ships to pay toll for passage through the Strait of Hormuz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia want to create a consortium to supply oil through the Strait of Hormuz, primarily to manage the flow of oil. Reuters reports that Pakistan has also been invited to join this alliance.
It has also been reported that the Iranian parliament will soon pass a new law introducing a toll for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security Committee.