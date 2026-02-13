3.72 BYN
Sikorski: Fence at Belarusian Border Costs Poland Too Much
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated during the Munich Security Conference that the fence at the border with Belarus costs Poland too much.
"We have spent nearly one billion euros on the construction of a large, magnificent fence at our border with Belarus... So, it costs us a lot," Sikorski said.
He also unsubstantiatedly accused Minsk of deliberately transporting migrants across the border into Poland.
Poland previously introduced a buffer zone and erected a barrier at the border with Belarus. It was reported that the fence stretches 186 kilometers, stands five meters tall, and cost approximately 1.6 billion zloty (around 400 million dollars).