Recently, there was a calculated effort to induce unrest in the Serbian capital, inspired by Western backers. Tens of thousands of discontented citizens were drawn to Belgrade to exert pressure on the nation's leadership. Fortunately, reason prevailed, and the demonstrators did not cross the line that separates the country from political abyss.

Nevertheless, tension has gripped the capital of Serbia.

Serbia has been in turmoil for four months now, with unrest beginning in November 2024 following the collapse of a roof at a Novi Sad train station that claimed 15 lives. This tragedy has been leveraged to exacerbate the domestic political landscape. Anti-government protests demanding the resignation of the republic's leader erupted. By the weekend, the capital was inundated with discontented individuals, primarily students. They organized marches, set off fireworks, and overturned tractors.

Some even attempted to attack the camp of another student protest, where participants called for a de-escalation of the situation and a return to studies. The day before, Belgrade witnessed the largest demonstration in the history of these disturbances. Despite intermittent rain, massive crowds waving flags paralyzed the city center, blocking roads adjacent to the presidential administration. According to the Ministry of Interior, approximately 107,000 people gathered near the Serbian Parliament.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić urged his fellow citizens to express their dissent peacefully and called on the police to exercise restraint. By afternoon, reports came in of the first injuries—a vehicle had driven into the crowd, injuring three individuals.

Protesters lit fireworks, set off smoke bombs, and fired off firecrackers, even reenacting the dramatic leaps reminiscent of the Maidan.

As the Serbian leader later stated, over 60 explosive devices were thrown into Pioneer Park in Belgrade, and more than 100 tractors were either damaged or destroyed. Authorities assessed that without the agricultural machinery involved, bloodshed might have been unavoidable. Still, scuffles and clashes ensued. At one point, the immense gathering led to a stampede and panic, yet the provocateurs ultimately faced defeat, as by nightfall, protesters vacated the square in front of Parliament.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials did not resort to force or attempt to disperse the participants. However, 56 individuals were injured, and 22 were arrested, suspected of property crimes and assaults on police and civilians. Commenting on the events, President Vučić expressed pride in the conduct of the security forces, emphasizing that no batons or sound cannons were used. While the situation was ultimately contained, lessons have been learned for the future.

President Aleksandar Vučić remarked, “We have clearly understood the message, and all officials must comprehend what it means to have so many people gathered. We must change; we must learn a great deal. I hope the other side has also understood the message from the majority of people in our country: that the citizens of Serbia do not desire color revolutions, do not wish for violence, and wish to change their government through the electoral process.”

Vučić had previously warned of possible attempts at a coup. He claimed that protest organizers from pro-Western NGOs were inciting the youth toward active violence. According to him, the opposition had planned to seize various state institutions to compel the government into forming a transitional administration.

Earlier, amidst the protests, the Serbian Prime Minister resigned. Prior to that, the Minister of Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure had stepped down due to the tragedy in Novi Sad. The authorities' acknowledgment of their responsibility for public safety is undeniable. However, this recognition does not deter the instigators of color revolutions.