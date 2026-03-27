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The world is on the brink of unprecedented famine, says leading global food security expert Lucas Ekwueme. The reason for this is the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted the planet's economic connectivity.

Half of the world's food is produced using synthetic fertilizers. The planting season is currently beginning in the Northern Hemisphere. Meanwhile, farmers will lose approximately 30% of their fertilizer supply, as the Strait of Hormuz is blocked for cargo transit.

For the same reason, chemical plants will lose 20% of their liquefied natural gas supply, which is why China is imposing restrictions on fertilizer exports to protect its domestic market.