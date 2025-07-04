3.77 BYN
Slovakia Blocks EU Initiatives Against Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Slovakia has blocked the latest package of EU sanctions against Russia. Bratislava is categorically opposed to a complete ban on Russian natural gas for EU member countries.
A month ago, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned that the country would not support the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions unless the European Commission proposed a real solution to the energy supply issues.
Slovakia remains in favor of continuing energy supplies from Russia to the European Union, as their cessation would negatively affect energy prices and European competitiveness.