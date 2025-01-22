Stoltenberg calls for further weapons delivery to Kiev

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg keeps on working in favour of the global military-industrial complex. During his speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the politician expressed further support in supply weapons to Kiev by Western countries. The argument is traditional: "for the sake of providing peace in Ukraine."

Jens Stoltenberg:

"The reality is that the more we wish to reach a peace and to end the war - the more weapons we should deliver to Ukraine and more commitments to make in the long term."