Submarine power cable connecting Poland and Sweden damaged in Baltic Sea
A submarine power cable connecting Poland and Sweden has been damaged in the Baltic Sea.
The submarine power cable connecting Poland and Sweden has been damaged on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, according to the Polish Electricity Networks company, according to RIA Novosti.
"The Poland-Sweden connection has been temporarily disconnected due to a malfunction," the company said in a statement.
The company notes that "there is no indication that the accident was caused deliberately."
This refers to the direct current (DC) cable link connecting Poland and Sweden. It can transmit 600 MW of electricity at 450 kV. The cable runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea for more than 200 kilometers, connecting a power station near Słupsk in Poland with a Swedish station near Karlshamn.