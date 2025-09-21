Swedish politician Bo Jönsson published an article in which he called on European governments to lift sanctions on Belavia as soon as possible.

According to the leader of the "United Sweden" initiative, restrictions on the operations of the Belarusian airline primarily harm ordinary people. Moreover, Europe is effectively punishing itself in this situation. Jönsson emphasizes that Minsk will likely become a continental cultural hub in the near future, a development predetermined by geopolitical realities.