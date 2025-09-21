3.64 BYN
Swedish Politician Calls on EU to Lift Sanctions on Belavia
Swedish politician Bo Jönsson published an article in which he called on European governments to lift sanctions on Belavia as soon as possible.
According to the leader of the "United Sweden" initiative, restrictions on the operations of the Belarusian airline primarily harm ordinary people. Moreover, Europe is effectively punishing itself in this situation. Jönsson emphasizes that Minsk will likely become a continental cultural hub in the near future, a development predetermined by geopolitical realities.
While the United States advocates for a full restoration of relations with Belarus, the politician believes it would be foolish for the European Union to abandon such a strategy. The benefits of developing contacts and lifting restrictions are substantial and mutually advantageous.