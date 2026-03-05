Watch onlineTV Programm
Tactical Cunning: Iran Forces the US and Israel to Waste Ammunition

The US has depleted its stockpiles of certain missiles, including the Tomahawk, the Taad, and those needed for the Patriot Tomahawk, after a week of hostilities with Iran. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The Pentagon naturally insists otherwise. However, Trump himself previously stated that American warehouses are short of weapons.

Furthermore, during the hostilities, Iran is using tactics that force the US and Israel to waste ammunition.

