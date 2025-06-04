3.78 BYN
Tehran Criticizes U.S. Demands Regarding Nuclear Deal
The sixth round of negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning the nuclear agreement is on the brink of collapse. The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic emphasized that Iran’s nuclear industry will enable the country to achieve remarkable progress across various sectors. Washington, however, insists on a demand that strikes at the core—prohibiting uranium enrichment. Iran’s unequivocal response is: “This will not happen.”
“The impudent and brazen American leaders continue to reiterate their demand to halt Iran’s nuclear program, employing various formulations. Those currently in power—whether Zionists or Americans—must understand that they cannot influence this matter. Who are you to interfere and dictate whether Iran should or should not enrich uranium? What concern is it of yours?” declared Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He further pointed out that the U.S. plan to prohibit Iran from enriching uranium is essentially an attempt by Washington to place Tehran in a dependent position, reliant on American supplies of this vital element. As an example, Khamenei highlighted the paradox of possessing oil—yet lacking the means to refine it, and consequently being forced to purchase gasoline from other countries.