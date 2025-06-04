Tehran Criticizes U.S. Demands Regarding Nuclear Deal

The sixth round of negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning the nuclear agreement is on the brink of collapse. The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic emphasized that Iran’s nuclear industry will enable the country to achieve remarkable progress across various sectors. Washington, however, insists on a demand that strikes at the core—prohibiting uranium enrichment. Iran’s unequivocal response is: “This will not happen.”

“The impudent and brazen American leaders continue to reiterate their demand to halt Iran’s nuclear program, employing various formulations. Those currently in power—whether Zionists or Americans—must understand that they cannot influence this matter. Who are you to interfere and dictate whether Iran should or should not enrich uranium? What concern is it of yours?” declared Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.