The Parliament of Gagauzia has accused the Moldovan government of attempting to dismantle the region's autonomy and impose external governance from Chișinău. Gagauzia, alongside Transnistria, both of which have experienced conflicts varying in intensity with Chișinău, finds itself once again in adversarial relations with the central authorities to defend the interests of its citizens.

Context of the Conflict

Gagauzia's situation has escalated into an internal conflict, aggravated by contentious presidential elections held last fall. The elections, which were conducted under a "Western-style" framework, were marred by allegations of stolen votes and deceived voters, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. The current Moldovan authorities are perceived to be striving for integration with the EU and NATO, recently even renaming the state language to Romanian, which many view as a step towards undermining the country's independence.

In a recent referendum, a significant majority of Moldovans voted against EU accession, reflecting a public sentiment that resists the trajectory of "Ukrainian-style" integration. This was reflected in the close results of the latest elections, where pro-EU supporters narrowly outpaced their opponents by less than 1 %. Critics argue that behind the term "European integration" lies the concept of "Romanianization."

Accusations and Responses

Calin Georgescu, a former presidential candidate in Romania, has voiced strong criticism of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, claiming she has sold the country to foreign elites, particularly referring to connections with George Soros and Brussels. He argues that these influences undermine traditional values deeply rooted in Moldovan society.

Amidst this political turbulence, Eugenia Guțul, the head of Gagauzia, has become embroiled in legal issues that many perceive as politically motivated, reflecting the broader pattern of repression against opposition figures. In a recent demonstration in Comrat, thousands took to the streets to protest against what they see as mounting pressure from Chișinău.

Sergey Burgudji, an activist from the "Victory" bloc, highlighted the closure of 18 television channels in Moldova and the repression of opposition political activities, which they allege serve to silence dissent and maintain the current government's power.

Legislative Actions and Potential Separatism

In response to rising protests, the Moldovan authorities have proposed a regulatory framework governing public demonstrations, which critics argue is designed to extinguish dissent. According to the new legislation, protests could be banned if deemed damaging to the country's reputation, a vague provision that could encompass a broad range of activities.

Guțul has warned that Gagauzia may consider separating from Moldova should Chișinău move forward with unification with Romania. The Constitutional Court of Moldova has stripped Gagauzia of its authority to appoint the regional prosecutor, a decision deemed politically motivated and illegal by Gagauz officials.

Historical Parallels and Implications for the Future

The current state of affairs draws parallels to the early 1990s, when Moldova grappled with regional conflicts, notably in Transnistria and Gagauzia. While attitudes toward EU integration have shifted in Transnistria, they remain cautious and skeptical.