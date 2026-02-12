The 62nd Security Conference opens in Munich on February

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07ea3ab3-aa89-4b2f-83bd-964dd50c96e9/conversions/8479feec-0f6b-435e-89ee-a77d602f03e1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07ea3ab3-aa89-4b2f-83bd-964dd50c96e9/conversions/8479feec-0f6b-435e-89ee-a77d602f03e1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07ea3ab3-aa89-4b2f-83bd-964dd50c96e9/conversions/8479feec-0f6b-435e-89ee-a77d602f03e1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07ea3ab3-aa89-4b2f-83bd-964dd50c96e9/conversions/8479feec-0f6b-435e-89ee-a77d602f03e1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) opens in Munich, Germany, on February 13 and runs until February 15.

According to the program documents, the official agenda covers the issues of European security and defense, the future of transatlantic relations, and fundamental changes in the global structure.

More than 50 heads of state and government, including the leaders of most European countries, will attend the diplomatic meeting. The U.S. State Department is represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.