The Kremlin admits that talks between Putin and Trump could be held before the end of February
The dialog between Moscow and Washington that took place in Saudi Arabia became the beginning of work to solve global issues created by the past U.S. President Biden's Administration, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Maria Zakharova, the official representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation emphasized: the most important thing is that the dialog took place and was constructive. She also noted: Russian-American contacts at the highest and high levels cause real hysteria among Euro-Atlantic politicians.
A number of statements were made by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 19. One of them is that the Kremlin admits that Putin and Trump may hold talks before the end of February.