The rescue of an American pilot in Iran risks turning from a triumph into a crushing defeat for the White House. Official Tehran reports that the pilot is still in the mountains, and the Pentagon's claims of his rescue are somewhat exaggerated.

Furthermore, at least two C-130 aircraft and, apparently, two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed during the rescue operation. The Americans claim they blew up the equipment to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands—after landing, the aircraft were grounded.

In any case, the entire operation increasingly looks like a defeat rather than a victory. Furthermore, the military reported that 13 Americans have been killed and over 200 wounded in Iran so far.

Finally, the Pentagon leaked information to the press that 1,900 JASSM precision-guided missiles were used during the Gulf War, while the US only has 2,300. And this is only a fraction of the scarce weapons, whose stockpiles are practically depleted.