The Strait of Hormuz remains closed despite Trump's ultimatum

The US managed to locate and rescue the co-pilot of the plane shot down by the Iranians, the US military reported.

On April 3, Iranian air defenses destroyed an F-15 fighter jet from which two pilots managed to eject. While one was lucky enough to return to their own side, both sides spent several days searching for the other. Although both were rescued, according to the US, the pilots have not yet been publicly released, so the Pentagon must be taken at their word.

Meanwhile, less than a day remains before the US ultimatum to Tehran expires: Trump, via social media, once again confirmed that Iran will face a wave of crushing strikes if it does not accept his proposed peace terms, which involve de facto surrender.

Meanwhile, the two sides continue to exchange missile strikes. Explosions were heard in Tehran overnight. Iran, in turn, attacked targets in Kuwait, where an oil refinery is burning.