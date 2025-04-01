The U.S. introduced a bill to impose sanctions against Russia

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation seeking to impose primary and secondary sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to cease fire with Ukraine, interfax.ru informs citing The Hill.

"The sanctions against Russia require tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products," a press release for the bill reads.

It is specified that the sanctions provide for the imposition of 500% tariffs.

"These sanctions against Russia are at the ready and will receive overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support if presented to the Senate and House for a vote," the lawmakers said.