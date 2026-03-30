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"The US will remember this": Trump says France did not assist US in operation against Iran
US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the French authorities for refusing to provide airspace for aircraft carrying military cargo en route to Israel, TASS reports.
"France did not allow aircraft carrying military cargo to fly over its territory, heading to Israel," Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.
According to the US President, France did not assist the United States in the operation against Iran. "The US will remember this!" he stated.
Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth, meanwhile, stated that decisions about US NATO membership are up to the White House, but much about Washington's allies is now clear to Washington. He expressed the opinion that an alliance is practically non-existent if its allies do not come to Washington's aid when needed.