Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers undergoing training in the UK will participate in a procession in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. This was stated by Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.

The training sessions in central London are featured on the front pages of UK newspapers today. The Independent even quotes Healey as saying that the event will honor "the greatest generation who defended our shared values." And the participation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces symbolizes international support for Ukraine.