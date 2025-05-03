3.65 BYN
They Showed Their True Colors. Ukrainian Militants to Participate in London Parade
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers undergoing training in the UK will participate in a procession in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. This was stated by Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.
The training sessions in central London are featured on the front pages of UK newspapers today. The Independent even quotes Healey as saying that the event will honor "the greatest generation who defended our shared values." And the participation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces symbolizes international support for Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called such a gathering a "parade" of the ideological descendants of Nazis. She recalled that after the end of World War II, London intended to launch offensive actions against the USSR. The corresponding plan was already prepared but ultimately not implemented.