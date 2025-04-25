Third Round of Negotiations Between Tehran and Washington Concludes

The third round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at resolving the crisis surrounding Iran's nuclear program has concluded. The talks, held in Oman at both political and expert levels, were reported by TASS citing the Iranian state television and radio company.

According to the reports, the delegations of experts from Iran and the U.S. were able to clarify some details regarding the expectations and demands of both parties concerning a future agreement. It was noted that the current stage of dialogue has ended, as both negotiating teams are required to return home to receive further instructions from their respective authorities.