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Thirteen Russian Airports Suspend Operations due to Attacks by AFU Drones
Attempted attacks by Ukrainian drones continue despite Russia's Victory Day ceasefire.
Thirteen airports in southern Russia suspended operations after a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck an administrative building. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.
According to the ceasefire, all Russian troop groups in the Northern Military District (NMD) zone will cease hostilities from May 8th to 10th. The Russian Ministry of Defense called on Ukraine to follow suit. However, the Kiev regime appears to have rejected the initiative.
On the night of May 8th, Russian air defense systems destroyed more than 260 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking the Perm Krai for the second day: Kiev drones have struck industrial sites. A drone alert is in effect in the region.