news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f89da404-9331-47ea-a879-3b698544e294/conversions/74490ad2-11e2-41dc-8f9f-ed48958679ae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f89da404-9331-47ea-a879-3b698544e294/conversions/74490ad2-11e2-41dc-8f9f-ed48958679ae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f89da404-9331-47ea-a879-3b698544e294/conversions/74490ad2-11e2-41dc-8f9f-ed48958679ae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f89da404-9331-47ea-a879-3b698544e294/conversions/74490ad2-11e2-41dc-8f9f-ed48958679ae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Attempted attacks by Ukrainian drones continue despite Russia's Victory Day ceasefire.

Thirteen airports in southern Russia suspended operations after a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck an administrative building. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

According to the ceasefire, all Russian troop groups in the Northern Military District (NMD) zone will cease hostilities from May 8th to 10th. The Russian Ministry of Defense called on Ukraine to follow suit. However, the Kiev regime appears to have rejected the initiative.