Three people killed in Israeli strike on Iranian TV building

Three people died as a result of an Israeli strike on the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), according to TASS.

Yesterday evening, Israel attacked the IRIB headquarters in Tehran. The strike caused a fire in the building. Broadcasts were suspended. Earlier, it was also reported that several employees were injured.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack on the TV station building a brutal crime. The agency also urged the UN Security Council to stop Israel’s aggression.