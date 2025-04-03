"Three steps forward". Russian President's special envoy assesses outcome of talks in Washington

Russia and the United States have taken "three steps forward" following two days of talks. This was announced by the Russian President's special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation with foreign countries following a meeting in Washington with representatives of the US Administration.

Kirill Dmitriev expressed confidence that the talks had been productive and that progress in relations between the countries was noticeable. He noted that during the meeting the parties discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, improving cooperation between Russia and the USA, as well as new dates for the negotiations between the two states.