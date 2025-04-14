3.66 BYN
To Cut Costs: Trump Administration Proposes Ceasing Funding for UN and NATO
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to halt funding for NATO and the United Nations, while significantly slashing the State Department's budget from $55 billion to $28 billion, according to a White House memorandum cited by The Washington Post.
Among international organizations, only the contributions to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Organization will be maintained in full. Journalists have noted that the document is preliminary and expressed doubts regarding its approval by Congress.
Moreover, the very existence of such proposals underscores the severity of the budget crisis facing the administration. The new administration is actively seeking areas where cuts can be made to plug financial gaps.