To Cut Costs: Trump Administration Proposes Ceasing Funding for UN and NATO

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to halt funding for NATO and the United Nations, while significantly slashing the State Department's budget from $55 billion to $28 billion, according to a White House memorandum cited by The Washington Post.

Among international organizations, only the contributions to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Organization will be maintained in full. Journalists have noted that the document is preliminary and expressed doubts regarding its approval by Congress.