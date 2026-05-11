Trump Allows Possibility of Visiting Russia in 2026

US President Donald Trump has admitted he will visit Russia this year. He made the announcement while answering a TASS question while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for China.

"It can happen. I will do everything necessary to achieve a settlement in Ukraine," the American leader said in response to a question about the possibility of visiting Russia by the end of this year. "And I think we will reach a settlement between Russia and Ukraine," he said, adding that he has "already achieved the resolution of eight conflicts."