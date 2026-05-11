3.79 BYN
2.79 BYN
3.28 BYN
Trump Allows Possibility of Visiting Russia in 2026
The US President mentioned a possible visit to Russia in 2026 while speaking to the press before departing for China, TASS reports.
US President Donald Trump has admitted he will visit Russia this year. He made the announcement while answering a TASS question while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for China.
"It can happen. I will do everything necessary to achieve a settlement in Ukraine," the American leader said in response to a question about the possibility of visiting Russia by the end of this year. "And I think we will reach a settlement between Russia and Ukraine," he said, adding that he has "already achieved the resolution of eight conflicts."
According to the American leader, a settlement in Ukraine is "getting closer."