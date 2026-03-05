3.75 BYN
Trump Announces American Rescue Act with Ban on Mail-in Voting
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump is preparing to usher in a revolution of sorts in the United States. He has drafted the so-called American Rescue Act, which aims to make election fraud impossible.
If passed, this bill will permanently ban mail-in voting. Furthermore, every voter will be required to present an identification card before receiving a ballot.
Incidentally, the same law proposes banning children from undergoing gender reassignment without parental permission and banning men from participating in women's sports.
The new election regulations promise truly tectonic changes in US domestic politics: undocumented voting and mail-in ballots were considered the primary tools for voter fraud.