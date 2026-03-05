Trump Announces American Rescue Act with Ban on Mail-in Voting



Trump is preparing to usher in a revolution of sorts in the United States. He has drafted the so-called American Rescue Act, which aims to make election fraud impossible.

If passed, this bill will permanently ban mail-in voting. Furthermore, every voter will be required to present an identification card before receiving a ballot.

Incidentally, the same law proposes banning children from undergoing gender reassignment without parental permission and banning men from participating in women's sports.