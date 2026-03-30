Trump Announces Launch of Official White House Mobile App

US President Donald Trump announced the launch of the official White House mobile app, which will allow users to follow news and statements from the country's leadership in real time, RIA Novosti reports.

"I'm pleased to announce that my administration is launching an all-new official White House app, giving you front-row access to all the latest from your beloved President Donald Trump. It's available starting today in the Apple and Android app stores. You'll be able to watch every White House event, read every executive order, and track the fulfillment of every promise we've made," Trump said in a video address released by the White House.

In his address, the US President claimed that his administration had already succeeded in restoring America to its former greatness and urged citizens to actively use the new White House app to maintain this success.