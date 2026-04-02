Trump announces plans to strike Iranian power plants if an agreement is not reached

The United States will intensify strikes on Iran in the next two to three weeks. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a televised address to his fellow citizens from the White House, which focused on the US-Israeli operation in Iran, TASS reports.

"Today I can say that we are moving to quickly achieve all our military objectives. We will strike them (Iran – BelTA note) with extremely strong strikes within two to three weeks. We will throw them back to the Stone Age," Trump said.

He also indicated that the United States is attempting to reach an agreement with Iran's new leadership. "The new group of Iranian leaders is less radical and much more prudent. However, if an agreement is not reached within this timeframe, we will keep our sights on key targets. If there is no agreement, we will strike each of their power plants very hard, and likely simultaneously," the US President stated.

"We haven't struck their oil facilities, even though that's the easiest target of all, because that would leave them no chance of survival or recovery. But we could strike, and everything would be destroyed, and they wouldn't be able to do anything about it," Donald Trump said.