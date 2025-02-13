Trump announces talks between US and Russian Federation in Munich

The world's attention is focused on the Munich Security Conference.

Moscow and Washington are forming teams to resume bilateral dialog after a telephone conversation between the heads of the United States and Russia. Today they will meet on the margins of the summit in Germany, the American president said. Trump also said that representatives of Ukraine have also been invited to participate.

Next week, contacts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict are planned in Saudi Arabia. According to Trump, the parties have already made significant progress on this issue.

Kiev can forget about NATO - the White House sees no reason for Ukraine to join the alliance. But Trump would like to return Russia to the G7. In addition, the American president plans to hold a summit with Xi Jinping and Putin on reducing the arsenal of nuclear weapons.