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Trump Announces Tariffs on Medicine Imports of up to 100%
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The trade war continues: American President Donald Trump has ordered 100% tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals imported to the U.S.
This applies to manufacturers who have not reduced prices and do not plan to move production to the United Statesю They will initially face a 20% tariff, which will then increase to 100%.
According to local media, companies still have several months to negotiate with the Trump administration: 120 days for large manufacturers and 180 days for everyone else.