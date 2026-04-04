3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
Trump Asks Congress for Record $1.5 Trillion in Defense Spending
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump Asks Congress for Record $1.5 Trillion in Defense Spendingnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15442691-f98f-4de3-993c-f9e83c18ffc4/conversions/1d76c48f-2549-41e8-965e-060d9c48a403-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15442691-f98f-4de3-993c-f9e83c18ffc4/conversions/1d76c48f-2549-41e8-965e-060d9c48a403-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15442691-f98f-4de3-993c-f9e83c18ffc4/conversions/1d76c48f-2549-41e8-965e-060d9c48a403-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15442691-f98f-4de3-993c-f9e83c18ffc4/conversions/1d76c48f-2549-41e8-965e-060d9c48a403-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Trump has asked Congress for a record $1.5 trillion in defense spending for the 2027 fiscal year. The draft budget has been published on the White House website. It indicates a 42% increase in defense spending compared to this year.
Funding for the nuclear complex is planned to increase. Investments are also included in the development of new nuclear warheads, drones, sixth-generation fighters, and the military application of AI.
NASA's budget will be cut by 23%, while the accelerated development and deployment of commercial space stations is named a priority in space exploration. $13 billion is allocated for restoring supply chains and reviving domestic production of critical minerals. Ukraine is not mentioned once.