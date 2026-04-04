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Trump Asks Congress for Record $1.5 Trillion in Defense Spending

Trump Asks Congress for Record $1.5 Trillion in Defense Spending

Trump has asked Congress for a record $1.5 trillion in defense spending for the 2027 fiscal year. The draft budget has been published on the White House website. It indicates a 42% increase in defense spending compared to this year.

Funding for the nuclear complex is planned to increase. Investments are also included in the development of new nuclear warheads, drones, sixth-generation fighters, and the military application of AI.

NASA's budget will be cut by 23%, while the accelerated development and deployment of commercial space stations is named a priority in space exploration. $13 billion is allocated for restoring supply chains and reviving domestic production of critical minerals. Ukraine is not mentioned once.

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