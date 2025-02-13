3.51 RUB
Trump believes there is no reason for Ukraine to join NATO
US President Donald Trump said he had agreed with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's words about the unrealistic nature of Ukraine's NATO, RIA Novosti reported.
"I think Hegseth's comments on February 13 were pretty accurate. I don't see that a country in Russia's position can allow them to join NATO," Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also emphasized that former US President Joe Biden made a mistake by saying that Ukraine would be able to join NATO. According to Trump, this led to an escalation of the conflict.