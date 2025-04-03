Trump Calls for Release of Le Pen

Donald Trump expressed his support for Marine Le Pen, calling for her release. Earlier, a court in Paris sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison, with two years suspended and two years to be served with an electronic bracelet. Additionally, she has been banned from running for public office for five years.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States:

"The witch hunt against Marine Le Pen is yet another example of how European leftists suppress free speech and censor their political opponents, this time going so far as to imprison this opponent."