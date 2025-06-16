3.78 BYN
Trump leaves G7 summit early due to escalation between Israel and Iran
Due to the escalation between Iran and Israel, Trump decided to leave the G7 summit in Canada early and return to Washington.
He also instructed the US National Security Council in advance to convene and be prepared for a meeting in the Situation Room of the White House.
During his visit to the G7 summit, Trump expressed hope for reaching agreements on the Ukrainian conflict. He opposed further sanctions against Russia, stating that they cost the West billions of dollars.