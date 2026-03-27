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Trump May Majorly Reform NATO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump May Majorly Reform NATOnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42135c0a-cdd0-44d0-8bdf-b962dd2455ca/conversions/801a9606-feb9-4173-9ad7-7f39297286b7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42135c0a-cdd0-44d0-8bdf-b962dd2455ca/conversions/801a9606-feb9-4173-9ad7-7f39297286b7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42135c0a-cdd0-44d0-8bdf-b962dd2455ca/conversions/801a9606-feb9-4173-9ad7-7f39297286b7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42135c0a-cdd0-44d0-8bdf-b962dd2455ca/conversions/801a9606-feb9-4173-9ad7-7f39297286b7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
NATO may soon face revenge for its failure to participate in the Iran war. According to Telegraf, Donald Trump is considering stripping alliance countries that do not spend military money on 5% of GDP of their right to invoke Article 5 of the alliance's charter. According to the publication, such allies may also lose their right to participate in decisions on expanding the bloc's joint missions.
It is noted that the American leader began exploring these options after the allies refused to send their warships to unblock shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, sources say Trump is considering withdrawing American troops from Germany.