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Trump May Majorly Reform NATO

Trump May Majorly Reform NATO

NATO may soon face revenge for its failure to participate in the Iran war. According to Telegraf, Donald Trump is considering stripping alliance countries that do not spend military money on 5% of GDP of their right to invoke Article 5 of the alliance's charter. According to the publication, such allies may also lose their right to participate in decisions on expanding the bloc's joint missions.

It is noted that the American leader began exploring these options after the allies refused to send their warships to unblock shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, sources say Trump is considering withdrawing American troops from Germany.

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