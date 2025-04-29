Trump May Withdraw from Negotiations for Peace Settlement in Ukraine

Kiev and its European allies are concerned that Washington may withdraw from negotiations for a peace settlement in Ukraine as early as this week, according to the Financial Times.

"Some believe that Russia may agree to the proposals put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump," one source told the publication, adding that currently "nothing is in place for the plan to actually work." "Some of its elements are genuinely good, but the problem lies in the lack of patience from the U.S. administration," the source noted.

Another source within the government circles of a European country indicated that Trump is "setting the stage to have a pretext for withdrawing, while Ukraine and we (the Europeans) will have to rectify the situation."

Sources in the United States expressed concerns that Washington is unsettled by Moscow's unwillingness to compromise on several fronts, including the issue of limiting the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Ukrainian officials, this has led to a belief in Kiev that it's "quite likely" that Trump will announce a withdrawal from the negotiations.