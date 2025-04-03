Trump: New Tariffs on Imported Goods Will Bring an Additional $6-7 Trillion to U.S.

Former President Trump asserts that new tariffs on imported goods will generate an additional $6-7 trillion for the United States. He expressed optimism about a market surge and overall economic growth in the States.

However, analysts’ forecasts suggest otherwise. Fitch Ratings warns that current tariff levels are comparable to those of 1909. Such high rates are expected to hinder GDP growth, accelerate inflation, and decrease corporate profits. According to a Gallup poll, 6 out of 10 Americans are deeply concerned about the state of the U.S. economy.