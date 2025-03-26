Trump: New York and Washington's judicial systems rank first in their corruptness

U.S. President Donald Trump called the courts in New York and Washington the most corrupt and radical and said it was necessary to conduct inspections of the judicial system in the country, BelTA reported citing TASS.

"The judicial system is broken in many parts of the United States, and New York and Washington rank first in their corruption and radicalism. It is necessary to immediately investigate this falsified system before it's too late!" - He wrote on his Truth Social media page.

In particular, Trump called Judge James Boasberg "extremely biased", who had previously ruled to stop mass deportations of migrants from the U.S. and the rollback of all flights with them on board.