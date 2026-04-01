Trump Plans to Abolish Birthright US Citizenship

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Trump is planning to abolish the right to American citizenship by birthright. Currently, any child born to foreign parents in the United States automatically becomes an American. A wave of "birth tourism" has even emerged, with women traveling to the United States specifically for this purpose.

On April 2, Trump is scheduled to defend his decision in the Supreme Court, where he has many opponents and supporters.

Birthright citizenship is considered a fundamental right in America. For example, Obama was accused of having a fake Hawaiian birth certificate, meaning he illegally obtained a passport and became president.