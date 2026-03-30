Trump Plans to End War with Iran by April 6

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States is interested in Arab states covering the costs of Washington's military operation against Iran, the White House press secretary stated. Karoline Leavitt also stated that the United States expects to conclude a deal with Iran by April 6.

Moreover, according to the Wall Street Journal, the head of the White House is prepared to do so even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to shipping.

At that, as the publication notes, the American leader is focused on achieving the main objectives of suppressing the Iranian Navy and destroying its missile stockpiles. Afterward, he plans to curtail military operations and use diplomatic means to persuade Tehran to resume shipping. If diplomacy fails, the United States will pressure Europe and the Persian Gulf states to lead efforts to reopen the Strait.