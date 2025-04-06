Trump plans to reduce U.S. military presence in the world

U.S. President Donald Trump does not want America keeps on playing the role of a "policeman of the world" at own expense.

The Washington Post has revealed an internal guidance memo from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It outlines long-term goals for the redeployment of U.S. military forces around the world.

First of all, it is planned to reduce the number of troops in Europe, with the EU taking responsibility for security in the region. The plan also envisions reducing the number of troops in the Middle East and Africa and allowing countries to solve their own problems.