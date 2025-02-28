President Donald Trump declared that Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly faced immense pressure during his previous term in office, stemming from investigations initiated by the Democratic Party concerning purported connections between the Republican and Russia. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Let me tell you this: Putin went through some incredibly tough times with me. He endured a witch hunt, when he was used as a pawn in the case regarding these alleged connections with Russia," Trump suggested while responding to journalists' questions during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

The investigation into Trump's ties with Russia was conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller from 2017 to 2019. After nearly two years of work, no evidence of collusion between Trump and Moscow was found; however, Democrats continued to accuse the Republican of supposed secret agreements with the Kremlin.